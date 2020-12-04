Padma Shri awardee motivates students of Delhi Public School

Students interact with Padmashri Santosh Yadav

Students of Delhi Public School, Nacharam had an opportunity to interact with Padmasri Santosh Yadav. The eminent mountaineer, the youngest woman to climb Mount Everest and the first woman to have climbed it twice, interacted with the students on a virtual platform.

Padmasri Santosh Yadav arrived at the virtual platform a couple of minutes before the scheduled time. After a brief welcome speech by the students, a short video showcasing Yadav’s achievements was played.

Following the formal introduction to the students by Vice Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat, Yadav shared her experiences with the children. She explained how she was surprised when she first came to know that mountains could be climbed and just wanted to get to experience it at least once.

She narrated how it was common for girls to be married off at a young age in those days in her village and how she left for a hostel to escape it. She narrated how she skipped meals and ate on alternate days while at the hostel to save money for her fee and other basic expenses. She hadn’t bought books and instead preferred to go to the library.

Several enthusiastic students had a variety of questions for the renowned mountaineer. She replied to each of them in a detail. In answer to a question by a student, she extolled the advantages of waking up early in the morning and elucidated how physical exercise sharpens the brain too.

She advised the children to never have the fear of failure and to always focus on completing a task taken up. The mountaineer signed off saying “When you fly high and see the dark clouds, you find a way to fly higher.”

The meeting was attended by teachers and students of classes IX and X of DPS Nacharam. Dr Renu Gahlawat, Vice Principal concluded the session with a vote of thanks.

