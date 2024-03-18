| Padmaja Suzuki The Suzuki 2 Wheelers Authorized Dealer On Monday Inaugurated Their New Dealership In Kompally

Padmaja Suzuki, the Suzuki 2 Wheelers Authorized Dealer, on Monday inaugurated their new dealership in Kompally

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhu Kishore said “We have opened a new dealership for our customers in Kompally where all models are available to ensure 100 percent customer satisfaction”.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 March 2024, 10:06 PM

Hyderabad: Padmaja Suzuki, the Suzuki 2 Wheelers Authorized Dealer, on Monday inaugurated their new dealership in Kompally in the presence of Yuva Sato, Division Manager, Sales and Sales Planning, SMIPL, Vivek Jain, General Manager (Sales), SMIPL, Sanna Srisailam Yadav, Municipal Chairman, Kompally and Chairman of Varun Group, Prabhu Kishore, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhu Kishore said “We have opened a new dealership for our customers in Kompally where all models are available to ensure 100 percent customer satisfaction”.

Also Read Hyderabad: Gas pipeline leak causes two injuries

Senior officials including V Varun Dev, Managing Director, Varun Group, Vinod Kumar, Executive Director, Varun Group, GM, Praveen Kumar, staff of Padmaja Suzuki and customers were present.