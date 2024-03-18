Speaking on the occasion, Prabhu Kishore said “We have opened a new dealership for our customers in Kompally where all models are available to ensure 100 percent customer satisfaction”.
Hyderabad: Padmaja Suzuki, the Suzuki 2 Wheelers Authorized Dealer, on Monday inaugurated their new dealership in Kompally in the presence of Yuva Sato, Division Manager, Sales and Sales Planning, SMIPL, Vivek Jain, General Manager (Sales), SMIPL, Sanna Srisailam Yadav, Municipal Chairman, Kompally and Chairman of Varun Group, Prabhu Kishore, a press release said.
Speaking on the occasion, Prabhu Kishore said “We have opened a new dealership for our customers in Kompally where all models are available to ensure 100 percent customer satisfaction”.
Senior officials including V Varun Dev, Managing Director, Varun Group, Vinod Kumar, Executive Director, Varun Group, GM, Praveen Kumar, staff of Padmaja Suzuki and customers were present.