PAIS Saroornagar: Rich tributes paid to former PM Vajpayee

Good Governance Day was established in 2014 to honour Prime Minister Vajpayee by fostering awareness among the people of accountability in government

By | Published: 6:12 pm

Good Governance Day was marked through an impressive Assembly presentation at Pallavi Aware International School. The day is observed annually on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Good Governance Day was established in 2014 to honour Prime Minister Vajpayee by fostering awareness among the people of accountability in government.

Students presented the importance of the day through skit, mock parliament and quiz. As Vajpayee was a renowned poet, a kavi sammelan was presented where students recited his prominent poems.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .