Palapitta Cycling Ride & Night Safari Park Cycle Ride held today

The Palapitta Cycling Ride and Night Safari Park Cycle Ride was organised by the HBC in association with TSFDC and WCA, here on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:11 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: The Palapitta Cycling Ride and Night Safari Park Cycle Ride was organised by the Hyderabad Bicycling Club (HBC) in association with Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) and World Cycling Alliance ( WCA), here on Sunday.

Vanteru Prathap Reddy, Chairman, TSFDC, Dr Chandrashekar Reddy, MD, TSFDC and Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner along with DV Manohar, First Vice President of World Cycling Alliance and Dr T Satyanarayana Reddy, President of Hyderabad Bicycling Club were present at the event.

More than 1000 participants took part in the event and they had the unique experience of cycling in the thick forest in the city itself. On the occasion of the formal launch of operations of HBC at Palapitta Cycling Park ( PCP), the cycling ride in both Palapitta Cycling Park and Night Safari Park, was held.

Speaking on the occasion, DV Manohar said the HBC won exclusive rights to operate the Palapitta Cycling Park, the only cycling park spread over 37 acres of forest land with a lake and abuzz with numerous peacocks and ducks.