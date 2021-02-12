Pallavi Aware Int’l School: More participation of girls in science needed

Principal Sudeshna Mairal in her address appreciated the increasing participation of women and girls in all walks of life and urged all the students to let their scientific temper continue.

Students of Pallavi Aware International School organised a virtual assembly to mark the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Students presented the assembly in the form of a TV talk show which included interviews, role plays, poetry and art display too.

Principal Sudeshna Mairal in her address appreciated the increasing participation of women and girls in all walks of life and urged all the students to let their scientific temper continue.

To achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls, and further achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring February 11 as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

