Pallavi International School: Creative diyas by children lit up homes

An amazing fancy dress video compiled for students of pre-primary to Grade 2 participants drew applause from all.

By | Published: 5:21 pm

To make the students understand the importance of Diwali, Pallavi International School, Gandipet had a virtual special assembly. Tejita Katam and Sai Harshith of grade VI hosted the event.

Children explained the importance of Diwali, the festival spiritually signifies the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and hope over despair. Children presented energetic dances on the tune of Diwali songs and enthralled the audience.

Grade IX students spoke on the safety measures to be taken during the festival and urged their peers to go for eco-friendly Diwali and low sound crackers. The artistic skills of children were showcased through their creative Diya decorations.

Also at the event, students paid tributes to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru whose birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day. The days’ importance was delivered by High School coordinator Manzar. The children were excited and awestruck to see their teachers present a humorous skit and dance performance.

School Principal Meetali Archit addressed the gathering. The assembly ended with a vote of thanks by Middle School coordinator Naseem and was followed by the National anthem.

