A student’s account of Pallavi Model School’s tribute to soldiers

Army Day was organised at Pallavi Model School, Alwal as a mark of respect for the brave soldiers protecting the frontiers of the country.

A special assembly was organised on the occasion where students spoke on the role of the Army in protecting our country.

Also, it was an attempt to imbibe a feeling of respect for the soldier among the youngsters so as to help them become responsible towards the country.

Every country on the planet requires defense systems in place to protect them, not only from enemies but also to rescue people from internal conflicts and natural calamities.

This great job is done by soldiers. Soldiers are considered to be a lifeline for the country. For a soldier, their country is everything. When a soldier dies he/she is proud that they died fighting for the country. A soldier’s family is sad the day they lost their loved ones.

If we are sitting safely at our homes, it is all due to soldiers fighting for us at the borders of the country. The country is safe due to them. Only a soldier’s family can feel the pain of losing the son, husband, brother and father. A soldier is much more worried about the country than his/her life.

Anjali

Class VII-B

Pallavi Model School, Alwal

