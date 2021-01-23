Palle Pragathi changed the face of rural areas: Errabelli

Minister pointed out that the State government was supplying fluoride-free and safe drinking water through tap connections to every household under Mission Bhagiratha scheme

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Mahabubnagar: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the Palle Pragathi programme taken up by the State government had transformed the rural ambience and paved the way for rapid development with the State government allocating Rs 308 crore to all gram panchayats every month.

He pointed out that the State government was supplying fluoride-free and safe drinking water through tap connections to every household under Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

“This good work has caught the attention of the Central government which announced that Telangana State had achieved cent per cent tap connections to every household,” he said, adding that impressed by the scheme, it was being replicated by the Centre as well as several other State governments.

Addressing the Panchayat Raj Sammelan at Mahabubnagar here on Saturday, the Minister said he was aware of the problems being faced by sarpanches and assured that he would take up their demand for enhancement of salaries with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. During his four decades of political career, he said he had never witnessed such development in villages which was only possible due to the vision of the Chief Minister.

Participating in the meeting, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said despite Covid-19 pandemic, the State government was continuing the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes without any hindrance. With financial support being extended by the State government, he said each gram panchayat was maintaining a bank balance of Rs 5 lakh to 50 lakh every month. He said the Chief Minister was strengthening rural local bodies through various measures.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud pointed out that in the past, villages faced scarcity of drinking water in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district which were addressed by the State government through Mission Bhagiratha. He recalled that sarpanches were forced to spend money from their pockets to ensure sufficient drinking water in their respective villages. Considering all these hardships, he said the State government accorded top priority to provide basic amenities.

MP Manne Srinivas Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson Swarnamma, MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, MLAs Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, Maheshwar Reddy, Laxma Reddy, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner Raghunandan Rao, District Collector Venkat Rao and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .