Panchayat Raj dept executing works worth Rs 2,669 crore in Telangana

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao directed the officials to complete the tender process for 900 pending works within next one week

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao directed the officials to complete the tender process for 900 pending works within next one week. He also asked them to expedite the ongoing works and ensure timely completion of works without compromising in quality.

The Panchayat Raj department has sanctioned 3,009 engineering works with an outlay of Rs 2,669.74 crore to be taken up across the State. Of this, tender process has been completed for 2,109 works which are in various stages of completion.

Reviewing the progress of different works with the engineering officials of the Panchayat Raj department here on Friday, the Minister instructed the authorities concerned to constantly review the progress of the ongoing works and complete them as per schedule.

He warned that lethargy and callousness in completing the works will not be tolerated. The officials were asked to resolve any issues pertaining to the contractors in an amicable manner.

“The officials should coordinate with the local elected representatives, contractors and people to ensure speedy execution of the works. All the pending works should be completed within next six months,” he added.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Engineer-in-Chief Sanjeeva Rao and other officials participated in the meeting.