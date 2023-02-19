Foundation for Sevalal Bhavan in Palakurthy on February 26: Errabelli

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao appealed to the Lambada tribe people to attend the programme in large numbers

Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Jangaon: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the foundation for the construction of the Sevalal Bhavan, temple, and function hall would be laid on February 26 at Palakurthy town in the district. He said the facilities would cost Rs 2 crore. He held a meeting with Lambada leaders of Thorru and Rayaparthy mandals at his camp office at Palakurthy on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, Rao said that several religious leaders of the Banjara/Lambada community from Maharashtra would attend the event. He appealed to the Lambada tribe people to attend the programme in large numbers. Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj was an Indian socio-religious reformer, community leader, and is revered by the Banjara community as a spiritual guru.

