Telangana Budget: Panchayat Raj dept gets highest share, Rs 31,426 crore allocated

Rural roads in Telangana are all set to get a black topping with the State government's allocation of Rs 2,587 crore for laying new roads and maintenance of existing roads

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:50 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: The Panchayat Raj department was given the highest allocation in this year’s budget, of Rs 31,426 crore. This is perhaps the first time that the department was given such a huge budgetary allocation, reflecting the State government’s commitment towards development of rural areas.

To begin with, rural roads in the State are all set to get a black topping with the State government’s allocation of Rs 2,587 crore for laying new roads and maintenance of existing roads.

“I have good news to local bodies. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided that from the coming financial year, along with the grants released by the State government, Finance Commission grants will be transferred directly into the accounts of local bodies,” said Finance Minister T Harish Rao while presenting the annual budget in the Assembly here on Monday.

Earlier, the amount used to be credited into the District Treasury and Gram Panchayats had to encash the cheques issued by the district administration. Now, with direct transfer, local bodies representatives can utilize the funds in an independent manner without waiting for Finance department approval, the Minister informed.

Till date, five phases of the Palle Pragathi programme have been completed and since its inception, the State government has transferred over Rs 10,000 crore to Gram Panchayats.

Since the formation of State, laying of 8,160 km new roads were taken up with a cost of Rs 4,209 crore. Out of this road network, construction of 6,075 km of Panchayat Raj roads has been completed and the remaining road network works are being executed at a brisk pace.

In addition to new roads, focus is also laid on repairs and maintenance of existing roads. Under this initiative, repairs of old Panchayat Raj roads and their maintenance, Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 587 crore for construction of new roads is proposed in the Budget.

Budgets proposed

– Panchayat roads (maintenance and new ones): Rs 2,587 crore

– Palle Pragathi: Rs 3,360 crore

– Aasara Pensions: Rs 12,000 crore

– Extension of interest free loans: Rs 849 crore

– Water supply and sanitation: Rs 1,253.99 crore