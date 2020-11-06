Panchayat worker electrocuted in Siddipet

By | Published: 7:11 pm

Siddipet: A 42-year-old man working as panchayat worker at Yellareddy gram panchayat in Thoguta mandal was electrocuted while working on an electric line on Friday. The victim was identified as Mohammad Habibuddin. He had switched off the power at the transformer to install street lights, but he accidentally came in contact with a 11 KV electric wire and slipped off the electric pole. Death was instantaneous for him as he suffered head injury too.

Thoguta SI Sama Srinivas Reddy registered a case and the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

