Parents should set their priorities: Swami Bodhmayanadaji

By | Published: 6:23 pm

Under the aegis of Pallavi Model Schools management, a webinar on ‘Effective Parenting’ was organised on January 22, 2021. The programme was presided over by Swami Bodhmayanadaji, Director, Ramakrishna Math. A very warm welcome was extended to the guest by the director A Sushil Kumar and Principal Tanuja. In her welcome address principal thanked Swamiji for accepting the invitation to guide the parents virtually and dispel many of the doubts parents have with regard to guiding and raising the children.

The programme started with the ceremonial lamp lighting ceremony. The audience which consisted of the parents of different ages had a clear glimpse into the ways of effective parenting techniques. Swamiji spoke about how all the children walk the Vivekananda way with help from the parents. He said the parents have to take care of their physical, mental and spiritual health so that they will be extending their help to the children in their overall development. Swamiji said that the parents have to remember that the children are not born to them but born through them, so they have to provide them every opportunity for their holistic development.

He insisted on parents being role models as the child will observe them. He suggested parents to help the children develop their emotional quotient so that the idea of feeling stressed, going into depression and suicidal tendencies would never bother them in their life.

He requested the parents to relook into their priorities, have a broader vision and lead a yogic life in the true sense so that the children will ‘arise, awake and stop not till their goal is reached’.

The parents listened to him enraptured and thanked the school management for arranging such a thought provoking session.

