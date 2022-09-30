Parents thank State Govt for 1068 additional MBBS seats in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Parents of students aspiring to pursue medicine in Telangana on Friday thanked the State government for amending the rules of admissions

Hyderabad: Parents of students aspiring to pursue medicine in Telangana on Friday thanked the State government for amending the rules of admissions and allocating 85 per cent of the medical seats in the B-category in private medical colleges for Telangana students.

Parents accompanied by members of MBBS B-Category Local Reservation Sadhana Samithi met Health Minister, T Harish Rao to thank him for the decision that will benefit nearly 1000 students in the State.

“All other States had reserved B-category medical seats for their local students. As a result, our children neither used to get a seat in Telangana nor in other States. With no options left, we used to send our children to countries like Ukraine and Philippines to pursue medicine. We appreciate Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister, Harish Rao for taking this decision,” Rayala Satish Babu from Khammam, said.

E Chandrashekhar from Telangana MBPS B-Category Local Reservation Sadhana Samithi said the decision is a boon for students.