Parts of Asifabad, Mancherial register moderate rains on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Mancherial: Several parts of both Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts experienced moderate rains on Sunday.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the average rainfall of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was measured to be 30.4 mm. Koutala mandal had the highest rainfall of 55.4 mm, while Sirpur (U) mandal saw the lowest rainfall by 15 mm. Sirpur (T), Rebbena, Wankidi and Chintalamanepalli mandals recorded somewhere between 30 mm and 53 mm of rainfall.

Similarly, Mancherial district’s average rainfall was gauged to be 26 mm. Kasipet mandal received the highest rainfall by 47 mm. Bellampalli, Kotapalli, Mandamarri, Jaipur and Luxettipet mandals experienced over 30 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 230 mm as against the normal rainfall of 217 mm.