Parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial see light to moderate rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:35 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad/Mancherial: Several parts of both Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts saw light to moderate rains from Thursday night to Friday morning, cheering the agrarian commuinity.

The average rainfall of the district was gauged to be 11.3 mm. Penchikalpet mandal registered the highest rainfall of 46.2 mm, followed by Dahegaon mandal which had 29.1 mm of rainfall. Bejjur mandal and Koutala mandals recorded 23.7 mm and 23.6 mm of rainfall, respectively. Chintalamanepalli mandal experienced 18 mm of rainfall.

The actual rainfall of the district was 745 mm from June 1 to August 18 as against the normal rainfall of 721 mm, reflecting a slight excess by 3 percent. Following the rains, farmers intensified transplantation of paddy saplings. Growers of cotton said that the showers would help plants to grow well. They expressed happiness over the rains that occurred after a two-week long dry spell since August 3.

Meanwhile, the average rainfall of Mancherial district was measured to be 7.6 mm. Kotapalli mandal saw the highest rainfall by 48 mm, while Vemanapalli mandal experienced 23 mm of rainfall. The district had actual rainfall of 664 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 656 mm.