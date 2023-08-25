Passenger booked for assaulting metro employee in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: A case was booked against a passenger for allegedly assaulting the security supervisor when the latter objected to carrying liquor beyond permissible limit at the Prakash Nagar metro station on Thursday.

According to the police, the complainant, Prasanna Kumar, security supervisor at Hyderabad Metro Rail, was on duty when the incident occurred around 6 pm. The passenger, identified as Vikram Kumar, was stopped when the security personnel at the checking found three sealed liquor bottles in the carrying baggage, when passed through the scanner.

An argument broke out between Prasanna Kumar and Vikram after the former informed that only two sealed liquor bottles were permitted. Vikram raised strong objection to it and attacked Prasanna with a chair resulting in grievous bleeding injuries.

Based on Prasanna’s complaint, Begumpet police booked a case against Vikram and investigating.