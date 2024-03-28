| Passenger Dies Of Heart Stroke In Tsrtc Bus In Jagtial

A native of Nizamabad, Sambaiah was traveling to Nizamabad from Huzurabad. When the bus reached the Venkatraopet stage by crossing Metpalli bus stand, he complained about pain in the chest and collapsed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 10:23 PM

Jagtial: A person Bogam Sambaiah died of a heart stroke in a TSRTC bus near Metpalli on Thursday.

Other passengers dialed 108 ambulance service and shifted him to Metpalli hospital where he was declared brought dead.