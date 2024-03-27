Adilabad’s Thalamadugu registers 42.1 degrees Celsius

Chaprala and Sathnala in Jainath mandal witnessed 42 and 41.6 degree Celsius respectively.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 March 2024, 08:07 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: Talamadugu mandal in the district recorded the highest maximum temperature on Wednesday after Manchippa in Nizamabad district in Telangana.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Talamadugu mandal saw the maximum temperature of 42.1 degree Celsius, while Manchippa in Nizamabad district which registered the maximum temperature of 42.2 degree C.

Meanwhile, Asifabad mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded 41.6 degree Celsius.