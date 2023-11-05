Pastor claims to cure children with magical healing powers, NCPCR writes to Arunachal DGP

Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

New Delhi: After taking cognizance of a matter where a pastor is claiming to cure diseases with magical healing powers, chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo, has written to the Arunachal Pradesh Director General of Police, ordering him to inquire and submit an action taken report to the panel within 7 days.

The panel has also sought a copy of the statement of the first information report on children, their parents, and relevant records.

“In view of the above, your good offices is hereby requested to inquire into the said matter and take necessary action by lodging an FIR against Pastor Paul Dinakaran, the NCPR letter addressed to Arunachal DGP stated.

The NCPR Panel said it received a complaint that a pastor named Paul Dinakaran is claiming to “cure diseases with magical healing powers”.

“On further investigation, the complainant found that pastor Dinakaran is seen exposing children that he claimed to cure in front of the crowd,” stated the letter.

The panel said the complaint has also provided links to the photos and videos as evidence.

The panel said it has taken a serious note of this matter, wherein Pastor Dinakaran has been found violating the Drugs and Magical Remedies Act of 1954, exposing tribal children to crowds, and misleading people by spreading blind faith, superstition, and an atmosphere of delusion.

The Commission has taken cognizance of the said matter under Section 13(1)(j) of the CPCR Act, 2005.

“Further, the Commission also requests your good offices to identify children who are pastors.Dinakaran claims to have cured and referred such identified children to a government hospital for medical and psychological health checkup for the proper identification and treatment of diseases and psychological distresses, if any and provide psychological counselling to them asfound necessary. Furthermore, all such children must be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWCs) for recording of their statements and proper counselling as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015,” the letter stated.