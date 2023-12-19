| Pat Cummins Goes To Srh For Rs 20 5 Cr Becomes Most Expensive Player In Ipl History

Pat Cummins goes to SRH for Rs. 20.5 cr, becomes most expensive player in IPL history

Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in the history of IPL after a fierce bidding battle between 4 teams - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:52 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Pat Cummins

Hyderabad: Australia’s World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs. 20.5 crore at the Indian Premier League auction which is currently underway on Tuesday.

The previous record for the most expensive buy was held by Sam Curran who went for Rs. 18.5 cr to Punjab Kings in the 2023 IPL mini auction.

In another impressive buy, the SRH camp outbid CSK to claim the Australian all-rounder, World Cup 2023 final hero Travis Head for Rs. 6.8 Crore.