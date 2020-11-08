Patancheru MLA calls for collective efforts to ensure TRS victory in GHMC elections

Participating in a meeting with leaders of Patancheru constituency and Party workers of 113 division of GHMC here on Sunday, the MLA urged the party cadre to back the candidate selected by the party leadership

Patancheru: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has called upon TRS leaders and workers to put in collective efforts to guide the party to victory in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Participating in a meeting with leaders of Patancheru constituency and Party workers of 113 division of GHMC here on Sunday, the MLA urged the party cadre to back the candidate selected by the party leadership.

Saying that the Party leadership will announce the names of the party candidates openly, Reddy said there was need for collective effort to ensure victory of TRS candidates in the election.

He said it was time to work under the leadership of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, party working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

MLC V Bhupal Reddy said the TRS will certainly emerge victorious in the GHMC election and will bag the Mayor’s post.

The MLC said the TRS government had changed the face of Hyderabad with various developmental works. Former MLA, Sathyanarayana, Market Committee Chairman, Harika Vijay Kumar, Patancheru Party President, Afzal Ali, ZP Vice Chairman, Prabhakar, former MPP, Yadagiri Yadav and others were present.

