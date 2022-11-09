Patancheru MLA hands over cash to ailing party worker

Published Date - 03:59 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy is comforting at Pocharam village in Patancheru Mandal of Sangareddy District on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Coming to the rescue of an ailing Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) worker, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Wednesday handed over Rs 50,000 to Kanjerla Yellaiah.

After coming to know that Yellaiah was in misery due to ailments, the Patancheru MLA visited him and handed over the cash. Assuring all support to him in the future, the MLA also comforted his family members.

Mahipal Reddy later laid the foundation for different development works in Pocharam, Rudraram, and Ghanpur. He also laid the foundation for construction of the ZPHS School, which will be built with an outlay of Rs.2 crore in collaboration of Gland Pharma.