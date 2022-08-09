Patriotic fervour grips Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:16 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Schoolchildren with tricolours distributed by the GHMC in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Patriotic fervour is gradually gripping the State, as various activities as part of the ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam’ being organised by the State government to celebrate 75 years of Independence were conducted across Telangana on Tuesday.

These included distribution of the tricolour, pasting Vajrotsavam stickers and screening of the 1982 Richard Attenborough classic ‘Gandhi’ for children in theatres.

The movie was screened at 543 theatres across the State with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar attending the screenings at theatres in the city. Elaborate arrangements were made by the Education Department, Police and GHMC for the smooth conduct of the screenings. At GSM Mall, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) volunteers also assisted the officials.

The celebrations saw participation from Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and corporators, who accompanied officials and distributed flags to people while GHMC staff simultaneously pasted Vajrotsavam stickers at prominent spots in households.

Deputy Commissioners of the civic body were instructed to make sure the national flags were distributed and hoisted duly following the flag code. While the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam celebrations are still underway, GHMC officials are also gearing up for the Freedom Run that will be organised on Thursday.

“The plan is to organise the runs in different parts of the city on a grand scale. A 4 km run will be held in Serilingampally zone and Charminar zone, the run will start from Charminar monument,” a GHMC official said.