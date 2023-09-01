Keeping Telangana in the forefront of nation-building is sole agenda: KCR

“Keeping Telangana state in the forefront of nation-building is the priority. We have adopted the path of justice," the Chief Minister said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stated on Friday that Telangana state was surging ahead with an integrated and inclusive approach to development, and Telangana model of development, which emerged as the path-breaker for the nation, was comprehensively influenced by Gandhi. Addressing the valedictory of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence here, he said the inspiration drawn from the father of the nation was instrumental in giving priority to rural development, farmer-centred planning and welfare.

Quoting Gandhi, he said the soul of India lied in villages. The development approach of the state encompassed all the spheres that needed focused attention – villages to towns and cities, from agriculture to the development of industries and IT sectors, from tribals, dalits and minorities to the upper caste poor. Equal priority has been given to all the needy.

“Keeping Telangana state in the forefront of nation-building is the priority. We have adopted the path of justice. By treading the path of Dharma with commitment to honesty, we are certain to embrace success. The aspirations of those who fought for freedom should come true.”

With a desire to convey the history and ideals of India’s freedom struggle to present generation, the state government organized the opening ceremony of Vajrotsavam for 15 days in a grand manner. People had enthusiastically participated in the feat. It is heartening that the movie on Mahatma Gandhi was screened, facilitating over 30 lakh students to watch it.

Statehood for Telangana, dreamt of for so long, could be realized because the movement was organised and spearheaded in the Gandhian way. Its movement was well within the framework of the constitution. ‘The day the Telangana Rashtra Samiti was formed to fight for statehood, I made it categorically clear that it would be realized fighting the non-violent way’.

Initially, some people disagreed on this aspect. But they all realized that non- violence was the right path to adopt to realise the avowed goal. I launched the movement with a steely resolve not to stray away from the path of non- violence even if it amounted to risking my life.

He said even during the freedom struggle, certain people preferred British rule to free India, and similar elements had come in the way of the fight for statehood for Telangana. Such elements were brazenly offered today to teach about Telangana’s struggle.