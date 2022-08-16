Patriotism fills the air in composite Adilabad

An aerial view of mass rendition of national anthem in Nirmal on Tuesday.

Adilabad: As part of the ongoing diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence, people from all walks of life enthusiastically participated in mass rendition of national anthem, Vande Mataram held across the erstwhile Adilabad district, showing spirit of patriotism, on Tuesday at 11.30 am.

In Nirmal, Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy took in the mass rendition of national anthem at NTR Stadium. He released a dove and tri-colored balloons into the air. He then participated in a procession taken out from the venue to mini tank bund. He expressed happiness to take part in the mass rendition. He added that State was celebrating the ceremony on a grand scale.

Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijayalaxmi, Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui and local public representatives were present.

Meanwhile, similar colorful celebrations of the rendition were witnessed in Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. Local public representatives, officials of various departments, voluntary organisations and general public flocked to important junctions sung the anthem.

Similarly, students gathered at sports grounds and recited it. Exuberance of patriotism filled the air. They were carrying flags. The streets were filled with India tri color flags.