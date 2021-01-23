Patriotism, self discipline vital for youngsters: Gutha Sukender

He said that instilling national spirit also helps the youth get rid of bad habits

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Saturday underlined the need to inculcate national spirit and self-discipline among students and youth. Speaking at the 125th birth anniversary of Subash Chandra Bose organised by Janaganamana Utsav Samithi at the freedom fighter’s statue near RTC bus stand here, he said that instilling national spirit also helps the youth get rid of bad habits.

District Principal Session Judge MV Ramesh said that we have fundamental duties in addition to fundamental rights in the Constitution of India. The people should fulfill their duties besides enjoying the fundamental rights. He opined that self- transformation was key to transform the world. In the preamble of Constitution, it was stressed the need to secure justice, liberty, equality to all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain unity and integrity of the nation, he added.

Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath said that Subash Chandra Bose had set up an army Azad Hind Fauj and fought for the freedom of India from British rule. During the announcement of Independence to India, then British president Kemlin Headly told Indian National Army formed by Bose had also played equal role in achieving freedom to India like the movement of Mahathma Gandhi.

Nakrekal MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy said that the face of Nalgonda is going to change with the new projects which would be taken up soon. An IT park would be announced to Nalgonda soon by the State government. Foundation stone would be laid for a medical college building to be taken up at a cost of Rs 270 crore at Nalgonda. Kapurlagutta in the district would be developed as eco-tourism park. All these development works would be completed within three years, he added.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Mandadi saidi, Janaganamana Utsav Samithi president Karnati Vijay Kumar and others were present.

