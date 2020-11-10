Pattas for all eligible families: KTR

In a few places, the government had already issued pattas to people who constructed structures on government land through GOs 58 and 59, Sada Bainama and notary.

By | Published: 11:36 pm 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is committed to issuing pattas and ownership rights to all eligible low and middle income groups who constructed houses on government and inam lands across the State, if required without collecting any fee, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao said here on Tuesday.

There were 2.77 crore acres of land in the State, of which 1.55 crore acres were agricultural lands, 66 lakh acres forests, rivers, gram kantas etc., while in the rest of the land, towns, villages and cities had come up. Across the State, nearly 70 per cent of people owned pattas and ownership rights while in a few areas like Jawaharnagar and others, residents were yet to get the pattas, he said.

In a few places, the government had already issued pattas to people who constructed structures on government land through GOs 58 and 59, Sada Bainama and notary. A few days ago, residents of 15 to 16 colonies in Uppal were issued ownership rights through special orders, the Minister said, adding that the government’s aim through the recently launched Dharani portal was to facilitate the people obtain ownership rights without any irregularities or inconvenience.

“The Telangana government is committed to issuing ownership rights to all the eligible persons across the State, if required without collecting any fee,” he said.

Regarding the ownership rights of over 40,000 residents of Jawaharnagar and neighbouring areas, the Minister assured that pattas would be issued to all the residents. “A special programme will be organised and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will issue the pattas,” Rao said after inaugurating the 19.8 MW waste-to-energy plant at Jawaharnagar on Tuesday. The plant is currently the biggest waste-to-energy plant in South India and works on advanced technology.

The Minister also laid the foundation for another 28 MW plant under phase II. The plant is expected to commission power generation in about 18 months. The Minister said to address foul smell and solid waste management issues, the State government was setting up waste-to-energy plants. At Jawaharnagar, apart from the existing 19.8 MW plant, the proposed 28 MW plant would aid in processing about 3,200 metric tonnes of solid waste every day apart from generating power. This apart, a 15 MW waste-to-energy power plant was coming up at Dundigul as well, he said.

As a long term plan to decentralise waste management in Hyderabad, the State government has identified two places at Lakdaram and Pyarenagar, which were far away from human habitations, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .