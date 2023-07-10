Pawan Kalyan gets notice from AP Women’s Commission on ‘missing women’ statement

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan alleged that as many as 30,000 women had gone missing in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

File Photo

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission has issued a notice to film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan who alleged that as many as 30,000 women had gone missing in Andhra Pradesh and that he was informed about this by the Central Intelligence.

APWC chairperson Vasireddy Padma in her notice on Monday asked him to give reasons for his comment which raised fears on women’s security in the society and also tended to lower the image of single women. “How many single women, the Centre said, the volunteers had handed over to anti-social elements? Did they show proof to you? Are you passing comments and making baseless allegations that caused panic among women, for political gains?” she asked while seeking him or his representative to show proof for the number of missing women within 10 days to the Commission.

She also said the Commission was receiving lot of complaints against the film actor’s comments on women, which was why the notice was issued to him. He could not escape making such statements, she said and suspected a plot against the volunteers.

Pawan Kalyan‘s films were ruining the youth, Padma commented.

Also Read CM Jagan kickstarts construction of three Oberoi hotels in Andhra Pradesh