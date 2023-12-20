| Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena And Tdp Will Form Govt In Ap In 2024

Pawan Kalyan: Jana Sena and TDP will form govt in 2024

He stated that he supported TDP without expecting any personal benefits, aiming to curb the government's atrocities.

09:05 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan assured that Jana Sena and TDP together would form the government in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections. He added that his party would remain in alliance with TDP until Andhra Pradesh sees a brighter future.

Addressing the gathering during the ‘Yuva Galam Navasakam’, the concluding ceremony of Nara Lokesh’s walkathon named ‘Yuva Glam’ in Vizianagaram district, Kalyan expressed sadness over Chandrababau Naidu’s imprisonment.

The actor turned politician warned that if YCP were to return to power, Andhra Pradesh would suffer from a lack of investments, leading to hardships for its people.

He also questioned Jagan, asking how someone who doesn’t respect their own mother and daughter can show respect to other women.

Furthermore, he emphasized that it’s time to determine AP’s future and mentioned plans to release a combined manifesto soon.

The meeting was attended by TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, MLA Balakrishna, and other party members.