AP CM Jagan says Barrelakka is better than Pawan Kalyan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:06 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hit out at Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan kalyan over Jana Sena party losing deposits in recently held Telangana Assembly elections.

Addressing the gathering at a meeting in Palasa, the CM made fun of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan suggesting that Karne Sirisha, popularly known as ‘Barrelakka, from Telangana is far better than the popular actor when it comes to politics.

He also slammed Chandrababu Naidu for consistently orchestrating election dramas alongside Pawan Kalyan. Barrelakka, who contested from Kollapur Assembly Constituency, secured 5598 votes and stood fourth.

In Telangana, Jana Sena contested in Khammam, Kothgudem, Wyra, Aswaraopeta, Kukatpally, Tandur, Kodad, and Nagrkurnool constituencies.