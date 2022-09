Harish Rao condoles death of Krishnam Raju

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao mourned the death of Actor and former union minister UV Krishnam Raju who passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

In a press statement on Sunday, the Finance Minister termed the death of Krishnam Raju as the biggest loss to the Telugu film industry. Rao has recalled the services of Krishnam Raju as a Union Minister. He conveyed his condolences and deep sympathies to the bereaved family.