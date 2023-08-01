Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro movie a flop: Ambati Rambabu

Pawan Kalyan's films are released only to convert black money into white, said Ambati Rambabu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Guntur: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu has observed that film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Bro’ was an utter flop as the latter attempted to pillory his foes through the movie.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he opined that Pawan Kalyan’s films were released only to convert black money into white. He also suspected the hand of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu in this.

“Bro collections are dwindling day by day and it is not likely that even the remuneration paid to Pawan Kalyan would be recovered. That’s why they are raking up some controversy to attract public attention and in the process hailing the film as brilliant,” he commented.

On how the black money was being converted into white, Rambabu noted that the producer of the actor’s new film was Viswaprasad of the TDP. “He is an NRI. The money Pawan gets from the US is a big scam. Chandrababu gang is handing over the package meant for Pawan through him,” he alleged and wondered if the actor was spending black money for his movies. He wanted to know how much money Pawan Kalyan took so far and what remuneration he was paid for Bro.

The minister went on to ridicule the actor saying that some titles like ‘Nitya Pellikodudu’, ‘Tali-Egatali’, ‘ahubharya Praveenudu’, ‘Moodu PMullu-Aaru Pellillu’, were being considered.