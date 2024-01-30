Exciting news for Pawan Kalyan fans, ‘OG’ release date announced

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 January 2024, 06:39 PM

Hyderabad: The long wait is finally over! The makers of Power Star Pawan Kalyan‘s upcoming film, ‘OG,’ directed by the acclaimed Sujeeth of ‘Sahoo’ fame, have unveiled the film’s release date.

The movie is slated for release on September 27 The excitement among fans is palpable as they have eagerly awaited this moment.

Priyanka Arul Mohan is playing the female lead in the much-anticipated movie.

The makers have already released the ‘OG’ glimpse titled ‘Hungry Cheetah,’ which has created waves in the industry as it garnered a huge response from audiences, receiving over 2.5 crore views on YouTube.

Besides Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan, the movie boasts a stellar cast including Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj.

Watch the OG glimpse here: