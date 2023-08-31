Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ teaser to be released on September 2

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the teaser since the collaboration between filmmaker Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was announced.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:31 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: There is some good news for all Pawan Kalyan fans out there. As anticipation builds for the teaser release date of the movie ‘OG’, the film’s producers have announced that the teaser will premiere on September 2nd at 10:35 am.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the teaser since the collaboration between filmmaker Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was announced.

The film ‘OG’ is being produced by DVV Entertainment and directed by Sujeeth.

The makers took to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to share the teaser release date with fans, garnering huge response from his fans.

Here’s the tweet:

As we all know that Power Star is currently working with Harish Shanakr for an upcoming action entertainer ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh.’