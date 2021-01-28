Pay full salaries to faculty: JNTU

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has asked managements of affiliated colleges to pay full salaries to all faculty/staff members on time.

In a circular issued to affiliated colleges recently, the JNTU-H said the Chancellor’s Office, Department of Higher Education, Telangana State Council of Higher Education and the University had got several complaints from faculty/staff members of affiliated colleges and various teachers’ associations on the non-payment of salaries or part payment of salaries to the staff.

“In this connection, all managements/principals of affiliated colleges are hereby informed to ensure that full salaries be paid punctually to all faculty/staff members and leave no scope for any complaints in this regard, failing which the University will view it seriously,” it said.

