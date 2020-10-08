PD Act invoked against drug peddlers in Hyderabad

The duo along with four of their associates illegally procured the psychotropic drug from Darakonda of Visakhapatnam and transported them to Hyderabad and other States

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat invoked the preventive detention act order against two drug peddlers here on Thursday. The detainees are N Jagan and V Sai Kumar, residents of Penpahad mandal of Suryapet district.

The duo along with four of their associates illegally procured the psychotropic drug from Darakonda of Visakhapatnam and transported them to Hyderabad and other States. They would buy 1 kg of the drug from local dealers for Rs 1,000 and sell it to Rs 8,000 a kg to customers.

The duo along with their associates was caught at Abdullapurmet while transporting 81 kg of the drug to Rajasthan in June this year. The PD Act order was executed on them at the central prison in Cherlapally, where they are currently lodged.

