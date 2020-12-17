PD act invoked against rowdy sheeter in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday issued orders under the Preventive Detention Act against Mohammed Arbaaz, a rowdy sheeter from Kalapathar in the old city.

Arbaaz, 21, a resident of Owaisi Hills, was involved in cases including murder, attempt to murder and also rioting and criminal intimidation using lethal weapons, along with his associates in the city. The Kalapathar police had recently arrested Arbaaz. The order was executed on him in the Chanchalguda Prison, where he is currently lodged.

