PD Act invoked against three habitual offenders in Kothagudem

The accused – Chikatla Sathish, Veepu Venkateshwarlu and Shaik Basha, were caught in last October in connection with several thefts they have committed under the limits of Paloncha police station

By | Published: 5:48 pm

Kothagudem: The Paloncha police in the district have invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against three inter-state habitual offenders allegedly involved in as many as 110 theft cases in two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to Paloncha Circle Inspector of Police Satyanarayana, the accused – Chikatla Sathish, Veepu Venkateshwarlu and Shaik Basha, were caught in last October in connection with several thefts they have committed under the limits of Paloncha police station. In the wake of numerous cases filed against him, the police have initiated the process of imposing PD Act.

The documents pertaining to invocation of PD Act were handed over to the concerned officials of Warangal Central Prison where the trio are currently kept imprisoned. Venkateshwarlu was involved in 61 theft cases, Sathish in 41 cases and Basha in eight cases, the CI said.

After their arrest in last October, the police seized 40 tulas gold and two kilos silver ornaments, a two-wheeler and cash amounting to Rs 22, 000. Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt appreciated CI Satyanarayana, SI Praveen and staff for booking the offenders under PD Act.

