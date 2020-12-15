PD Act invoked against two human traffickers in Hyderabad

Mozam Mondal alias Mozam and Abir Shaik, both from West Bengal, had procured women from their native place and forced them into the flesh trade

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Tuesday issued orders under the Preventive Detention Act against two persons who were arrested on charges of interstate human trafficking.

They organised brothels in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda areas. They were arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and Abdullapurmet police in November. The order was executed on them at the Cherlapally Central Prison, where they are currently lodged.

