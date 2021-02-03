PD Act invoked against two notorious robbers in Siddipet

The two are notorious for threatening women with knives and relieving them of their gold ornaments in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Siddipet: Siddipet Police have invoked PD Act against two seasoned robbers who were involved in multiple burglary cases across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The accused were identified as Sriram Srinu (42), a native of Nalla Marella in Pamur Mandal of Prakasam district and Ravinuthala Kondal Rao (33), a native of Yenkupalem village in Ponnaluru Mandal of Prakasam district.

The two are notorious for threatening women with knives and relieving them of their gold ornaments in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They were involved in over 30 such cases across the two States in the last few years. On October 21, 2020, Srinu and Kondal Rao approached a woman, who was having her lunch, seeking drinking water. When she went into the house to fetch some water for them, the duo closed the door and relieved her of two and half tulas of gold ornaments and Rs 9,500 cash.

The Siddipet two-town Police took the accused into custody on November 14. After conducting a thorough inquiry, Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis has said that they have invoked PD Act against the notorious robbers.

