‘Peanut Diamond’ is about stories of two time frames

Hyderabad: Telugu filmmaker Maruthi recently unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming movie ‘Peanut Diamond’.

Starring Abhinav Sardar, Chandini Tamilarasan, Sherry Agarwal in the lead roles, ‘Peanut Diamond’ is directed by Venkatesh Triparna.

“Its based on two different time frames, with two stories running parallel – one dating back to 1989 and the other narrating the present day story. Director Venkatesh has done justice to the project with his craft. The movie is sure to entertain Telugu audiences.

It was shot in Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Visakhapatnam. The entire shoot of the movie has been wrapped up and post-production works are underway. We’re planning to release in theatres as soon as possible,” said Abhinav Sardar who is also producing the movie along with Venkatesh

Sani Salman, senior actors Suman, Subhaleka Sudhakar are playing key characters in the movie. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the music while J Prabhakar Reddy is the cinematographer.

