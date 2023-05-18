Telangana folk song ‘Naa Friendhemo Pelli…’ video making waves

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:57 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: Nivriti Vibes has been impressing everyone with authentic Telugu original music videos, which are popular among the audiences. With grand production values, the media house is known for delivering quality audio and visual content. Viewers have a special craze for content coming from them for its best output.

In the last two years, they delivered more than 50 music video songs in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada languages. Among these, ‘Zari Zari Panche Katti’, ‘Gangulu’, ‘Silaka Mukku Dana’, ‘Zanjeere’, and ‘Oddanna Gundello Seri’ songs became chartbusters earning extraordinary responses.

Now, a brand new Telangana folk video song is out from Nivriti Vibes. With catchy lyrics that go ‘Naa Friendhemo Pelli…’, it features Jayathi as the leading lady. Jayathi, who enjoys a great following on the small screen with the programme ‘Vennela’, has enchanted the audience with her amazing expressions and graceful movements.

Music Director Bheems Ceciroleo has composed music for ‘Naa Friendhemo Pelli’, while Sravana Bhargavi has added liveliness to the song with her energetic vocals. Bhanu Master has composed terrific choreography for the song.

Lyricist Kasarla Shyam has, once again, shown his mettle as a lyric writer in this song. Sree Koneti has directed the song full of wedding and festive vibes presented grandly by Jayathi Visions.

Check out the song here: