Pearson opens bookings for PTE Core english language test for Canada

The PTE Core test is a two-hour, computer-based exam taken in a test centre environment that tests four key English language skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad: Pearson, which offers international standardized English proficiency tests, on Tuesday announced that bookings are now open for PTE Core, its latest English language proficiency test, which received approval from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) last year and can now be taken to provide proof of English language proficiency for the purposes of permanent economic immigration to Canada or Canadian citizenship.

The first PTE Core tests can be taken from February 12 onwards. It is a two-hour, computer-based exam taken in a test centre environment that tests four key English language skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing. It was created to meet Canada’s specific migration needs and the IRCC’s language proficiency requirements but could be used to assess the English proficiency of vocational test takers in any country.

Prabhul Ravindran, Director of English Language Learning, Pearson India, said, “PTE Core is a new test from Pearson, designed to offer a vocational and real-life focus to support the Canadian Government’s migration needs.”

Apart from Canada, the UK, Australian and New Zealand governments also accept PTE tests for all visa applications. The fully digital PTE Core test is delivered through Pearson VUE, the computer-based testing business of Pearson. The latest AI technology, calibrated and reviewed by human raters, is used for scoring and biometric data collection provides enhanced security measures. Test takers can book PTE Core online up to 24 hours in advance, take advantage of year-round worldwide test centre slots and receive their results on average within two days.