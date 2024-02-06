TS PG ECET-2024 to be held between June 6 and 9

The first CET meeting of TS PGECET-2-24 was held on Tuesday at TSCHE in which senior officials from JNTUH and TSCHE participated and finalized the dates for conducting the PG ECET2024.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 04:18 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET- 2024) for admission into regular PG courses in Engineering will be held between June 6 and June 9, 2024 (Thursday to Sunday), the notification released by JNTUH and TSCHE on Tuesday, said.

According to the notification from Convenor, TS PGECET-2024, Dr A Aruna Kumar, which was released on Tuesday, the TS PG ECET-2024 will be notified on March 12 (Tuesday) and commencement of submission of online applications will start from March 16 (Tuesday). The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is May 1, 2024 (Friday), Convenor, TS PGECET-2024, Dr A Aruna Kumar on Tuesday said.

