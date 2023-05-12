Pedda Hanuman jayanthi celebrations start in Kondagattu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

File Photo

Jagtial: Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations began on a grand scale in Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple on Friday.

A Hanuman Jayanthi Shobha Yatra was taken out from the Y junction to the main temple. Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar started the yatra wherein thousands of devotees took part raising slogans ‘Jai Sri Ram, Jai Hanuman’. Artists also participated in yatra.

Silk cloths and ‘talambralu’ brought from Bhadrachalam temple were presented to the presiding deity by Ravishankar. Temple executive officer Venkatesham, public representatives and others took part in the event.