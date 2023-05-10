Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Jagtial: Kavitha performs poojas in Kondagattu shrine
Jagtial: BRS MLC K Kavitha performed poojas in the Anjaneyaswamy temple, Kondagattu, on Wednesday.

She, along with TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar and others visited the shrine and performed poojas.

She will also be participating in a Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam organised by the Anjanna Seva Samithi in the temple premises.

In the afternoon, she will perform special poojas in Beerappa temple in Jagtial town.

