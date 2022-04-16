Peddapalli: 76 Trinity students get placement in MNCs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Peddapalli MLA D Manohar Reddy along with Trinity engineering college students who got placements in MNCs in Peddapalli on Saturday.

Peddapalli: About 76 final year students of Trinity College of Engineering and Technology got placements in various multinational companies. Local MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy distributed appointment letters to students in a programme held in the college premises here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Manohar Reddy said that besides quality education, placements have also been provided to the students studying in Trinity engineering college.

He emphasized the need to develop communication skills, mental ability aptitude and speaking skills to get success and reach higher positions in life. Trinity educational institutions chairman D Prasanth Reddy, Academic director Dr Ashok Kumar, Principal Dr Mani Ganesh, AO Suresh, Dr Natarajan Swathy, Prabhakar, Dr Arif and others participated in the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .