Peddapalli: Harish Rao lambasts BJP's opportunistic politics

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao lashed out at the BJP for its opportunistic politics and said while Telangana had constructed drying platforms for the convenience of farmers, the BJP-led Union government was demanding repayment of Rs.150 crore from the State for doing so.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had declared that till his last breath, he would not permit installation of meters at agriculture pump sets. On the contrary, the BJP government was working against the farmers’ interests, he said while addressing a meeting at Nandi Medaram at Peddapalli on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures that there will be no privatisation of Singareni at Ramagundam, but takes a U turn in New Delhi,” said Harish Rao, adding this was testimony of BJP’s opportunistic politics.

Under the Chief Minister’s leadership, all sections in the State were prospering. With the State government issuing recruitment notifications, the BJP leaders were getting jittery, he said.

The Finance Minister also tore apart the Congress and Telugu Desam parties for their fake concern for the farming community. In the past, the Congress government had subjected the farmers to lot of distress and many were forced to commit suicide in the State, he pointed out.

Making light of Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s claims on farmers’ welfare, the Finance Minister reminded that the former Chief Minister had commented that agriculture was futile.