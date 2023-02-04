Peddapalli: Singareni worker dies after fire extinguisher explodes

Singareni worker, Batti Jayanth Kumar (27), died after a fire extinguisher exploded in the Opencast-I coal mine

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:54 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Singareni worker Jayanth Kumar

Peddapalli: A Singareni worker, Batti Jayanth Kumar (27), died after a fire extinguisher exploded in the Opencast-I coal mine, Ramagundam-III area of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Ramagiri mandal on Saturday.

According to the police, a native of Chunchupalli of Kothagudem, Jayanth Kumar joined the SCCL a year ago and was working as a trainee welder in OCP-I.

While he was engaged in welding works at the CHP (coal handling plant) surface feeder, a fire extinguisher located besides the feeder exploded around 9.50 am. Jayanth sustained severe burns, particularly on his neck. Other workers rushed him to the Godavarikhani area hospital where he was declared brought dead.

He was survived by his wife and two children. Ramagiri police have registered a case.

Trade union leaders have accused the management of neglecting the safety of workers. They demanded the management to provide Rs.1 crore ex gratia to Jayanth Kumar’s kin.